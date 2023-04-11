Granny (78) arrested after carrying out her THIRD bank robbery

CCTV captured 78-year-old banging on the counter and demanding money.

Goppert Financial Bank where the pensioner struck.

Bonnie's son said she was "off her rocker."

A pensioner has been apprehended this week in Missouri for carrying out her third bank robbery, police have announced.

Bonnie Gooch walked into Goppert Financial Bank and allegedly handed a note to the teller demanding thousands in cash.

“She is off her rocker,” Gooch’s son said.

The Bonnie and Clyde namesake, Ms Gooch, has two previous convictions for robbing banks. Last time she carried out the offence in 2020, her son said she left the house angry “saying she was going to rob a bank.”

On this occasion, the 78-year-old left a note saying "Thank you sorry I didn't mean to scare you" before driving off with her loot.

Ms Gooch now sits in jail with a bond amount of nearly €23,000.

Wearing a black N95 mask, black sunglasses and plastic gloves, she entered the bank last Wednesday and slipped the teller a note that said "I need 13,000 small bills", according to court documents obtained by the Kansas City Star.

Surveillance video shows Ms Gooch at one point banging on the counter, mandating a speedier delivery of the cash, prosecutors said, before leaving in her Buick Enclave with its handicap registration displayed.

Pleasant Hill Missouri Police Department officers responded to calls of a "robbery in progress" at around 15:20 local time (21:20 BST) and found Ms Gooch in her vehicle smelling strongly of alcohol, with cash strewn across the floor.

Ms Gooch was arrested and charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution.

"When officers first approached her, they were kind of confused ... It's a little old lady who steps out," Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright told the Kansas City Star.

"We weren't sure initially that we had the right person."

Bonnie’s initial bank robbery was in California in 1977, and the other for a bank robbery in 2020, where she reportedly handed the teller a birthday card that had "this is a robbery" written into it.

Her probation for the 2020 robbery ended in November 2021.

Mr Wright said Ms Gooch had no "diagnosed" ailments, but due to her age, the department was trying to determine if any underlying health factors could have contributed to the incident.

'It's just sad,' the Police Chief added.