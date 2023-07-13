Glamour model convicted for her part in £100m money-laundering operation walks free

Jo-Emma Larvin (44) helped smuggle suitcases crammed with cash from the UK to Dubai in a £104m criminal enterprise

Some of the cash that was seized

A glamour model ex-girlfriend of boxer Joe Calzaghe has walked free from court after being convicted for her part in a multi-million pound money-laundering operation.

Jo-Emma Larvin (44) who dated the Welsh boxer, who has no connection to crime, for six years, helped smuggle suitcases crammed with cash from the UK to Dubai in a £104m criminal enterprise.

She was one of six members of the criminal network that transported the cash to Dubai during 83 separate trips between November 2019 and October 2020.

Larvin, from Ripon in North Yorkshire, was sentenced to 24 months suspended for two years at Isleworth Crown Court this week after the ringleader Abdullah Alfalasi (48) was jailed for more than nine years in July last year.

Larvin with boxer Joe Calzaghe

Beatrice Auty (27), from London; Jonathan Johnson (55) also from Ripon in North Yorkshire, and Amy Harrison (28) from Worcester Park in Surrey, were convicted following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court on April 26 this year.

Two other couriers from the same network were convicted at earlier hearings and were sentenced alongside them yesterday.

It was earlier revealed how the couriers, who communicated on WhatsApp groups, including one titled ’Sunshine and lollipops’ were paid around £3,000 for each trip.

The couriers would have a few days in Dubai before flying back with cases that were “very considerably lighter than when they went out” prosecutors had claimed.

They would fly business class so they could bring more luggage and all their expenses including hotel accommodation were covered.

Adrian Searle, Director of the National Economic Crime Centre in the NCA, said the laundering of such vast quantities of cash around the globe enabled organised criminals and corrupt elites to clean or hide their ill-gotten gains.

“Cash smugglers work on behalf of international controller networks, who move the finances of the international drug trade, people traffickers, fraudsters and other criminal groups,” he said.

“This case demonstrates the continued commitment to crackdown on money laundering and target organised crime groups who cause misery and ruin lives.”

Ringleader Abdullah Alfalasi

Investigators established that Tara Hanlon, who was convicted in June 2021, had briefed another courier who then travelled from Heathrow to Dubai on three occasions in August and September 2020, checking in 18 suitcases which contained £6.8 million.

Auty had travelled the same route twice in July and August of that year, checking in seven suitcases containing £3.4 million before being arrested following NCA raids in May 2021.

Czech national Zdenek Kamaryt who joined her on the second trip was convicted of money laundering in March 2021.

Auty who was involved in the logistical arrangements for another 16 trips, had helped to pack cash into suitcases.

She also accompanied the travellers to Heathrow and collected the empty suitcases when they returned so they could be used again.

Larvin, who made two trips to Dubai in August and September 2020, made one with Amy Harrison when they took seven cases between them containing £2.2 million.

On another with her partner Jonathan Johnson they took eight suitcases containing £2.8 million.

Larvin and Johnson were arrested at Manchester Airport in March 2022.

Harrison took 15 suitcases containing around £6m on three trips between July and September 2020.

The network had collected the cash, which was mainly the profits of drug dealing from criminal groups around the UK, to rented apartments in Central London that were used as counting houses.

The money was then vacuum packed and separated into suitcases, which would typically each contain around £500,000. In a bid to avoid detection by sniffer dogs, they were sprayed with coffee or air fresheners.

NCA senior investigating officer Ian Truby said: “These couriers smuggled cash out of the UK on an industrial scale, at the behest of organised crime groups.

“They were prepared to travel out to the UAE for a holiday in the sun, in return for a cut of the profit.

“This case demonstrates the NCA’s commitment to targeting the criminal networks involved in money laundering.

“Profits are often re-invested into criminal activities such as drug trafficking. This fuels violence and insecurity in the UK and across the world, which is why our investigation continues.”

The other couriers sentenced this week include Nicola Esson (56) from Leeds, who was arrested in May 2021 after travelling from Heathrow to Dubai on three occasions in August and September 2020.

Esson had checked in 19 suitcases with a combined weight of almost half a tonne.

Muhammad Ilyas (30) from Slough, was arrested by NCA officers at Heathrow Airport after arriving on a flight from Dubai in February 2020.

He had checked in four suitcases at the airport ten days earlier, one of which had gone missing, and declared almost £1.5 million in cash to Dubai Customs.

Border Force officers later found the missing suitcase that contained £431,360 in cash. He had made one previous trip in January 2021, declaring £1 million on that occasion.

At Isleworth Crown Court, Auty was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment; Johnson to 12 months suspended for two years; Larvin to 24 months suspended for two years; Harrison to 24 months suspended for two years; Esson to 22 months suspended for two years and Ilyas to 15 months suspended for two years.