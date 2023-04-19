Glamorous engineer (29) who funded life of luxury by selling heroin and crack is jailed

Danielle Stafford lived without touching any of her job salary and managed to buy a second property, nine watches and three expensive Louis Vuitton handbags

A "glamorous” 29-year-old engineer who bought a second home and secretly funded a life of luxury with designer handbags and foreign holidays by selling heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed.

Danielle Stafford, who lived without touching any of her job salary, but managed to buy a second property, nine watches and three expensive Louis Vuitton handbags, was handed down the seven-and-a-half year sentence at Hull Crown Court.

Stafford, a graduate from the University of Hull, was only caught by pure chance when police spotted her speeding.

The engineer, from Hallgate, Cottingham, tried to pretend that she was the victim of a Liverpool dealer and had told the court that most of the expensive items were not designer but fake, or had been given to her by family members.

But Hull Crown Court heard she had in fact been dealing cocaine, cannabis and heroin.

She originally denied nine offences before suddenly changing her pleas to guilty on four charges.

Stafford later admitted three offences of being concerned in supplying heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis and another of possessing cash as criminal property between October 2017 and May 2020.

Judge Mark Bury told the “well educated and a promising engineer” that her life went out of control some time in 2017 “when you started dealing cannabis”.

Stafford insisted that she had no direct involvement in street dealing cocaine and heroin and that a 'lad' from Liverpool was the prime mover but Judge Bury said: “I don't accept that”.

There was plenty of evidence that she was a significant cannabis dealer for two-and-a-half years but progressed to dealing cocaine.

“You were a street dealer in cocaine,” said Judge Bury. “You had a significant amount of designer and expensive items and jewellery.

“I am not prepared to accept that it was fake. It shows that you were able to earn very good money from this operation.”

Referring to her car, the judge said, “it wasn't exactly a banger that you were using”.

“There was an expectation of significant financial reward, as demonstrated by the items at your home. You have some talent and it's a great shame that you didn't deploy that talent in a more law-abiding way because I am sure you have something to offer.

“You didn't plead guilty until the very last minute. The evidence was strong, if not overwhelming. The jury was sworn and only during the opening did you change your pleas.”

The judge added: “Drug dealing on this scale, with this degree of financial reward that you have reaped, simply cannot be overlooked. You have got more to offer than this and you have got to show that, when you have served this sentence.”

As she was led out of the dock to be taken down to the cells Stafford mouthed a few words to three supporters in the public gallery.

Nadim Bashir, prosecuting, said that police spotted a silver Audi heading along Priory Road towards Hull city centre at 7.30pm on May 12, 2020.

They stopped the car and could smell cannabis coming from the inside which aroused their suspicions.

She told police: “I'll be honest, I've got this,” and handed them a small silver wrap containing two buds of cannabis skunk.

However, after the car was searched, a carrier bag of cannabis skunk worth £1,308 was found behind the driver's seat.

Police found further bags of cannabis on her, and on the way to the police station, Stafford was seen “fidgeting” with her jogging bottoms.

Asked if she had any more drugs hidden, she said: “Yes, but it's not mine and I don't know what it is. I shoved it down my joggers when you pulled me.”

From between her legs, Stafford pulled out a bag containing a large amount of small bags of cocaine. There were 56 wraps of crack cocaine, valued at £2,800.

Police later forced entry into her three-bedroom end-terrace home in Cottingham and found a glass jar with plastic bags that was hidden behind a bag of coal bricks in a coal bunker in the rear garden.

There were 270 wraps of crack cocaine, valued at £13,500, and 205 wraps of heroin, valued at £4,100, in the jar. Stafford denied knowledge of them.

Wads of cash were also found in her bedroom and wardrobe.

During police interview, Stafford claimed that a Liverpool lad had been staying with her on and off and that he had telephoned her to say that he had left something at her home. When she got home, there was a large amount of cannabis and, when he asked her to take it to him, she said that she did not feel comfortable doing so.

She claimed that he asked her just to bring a bag which was there and, in a panic, she grabbed a bag and was driving to meet him. Stafford denied that she or the lad were dealing drugs but later admitted that she would drive to Liverpool and bring him back to Hull.

She denied knowledge of any of the large amounts of cash found around her home, claiming that she looked after it for the lad, including keeping it for him in her own bedroom, apart from £2,350 which belonged to her.

Mr Bashir told the court that Stafford was an “enthusiastic” cannabis dealer who progressed to becoming a Class A cocaine dealer.

“She had somehow managed to avoid her drug dealing activities coming to the attention of the police for a substantial period of time,” said Mr Bashir.

“The contents of her home address in Hallgate, Cottingham, is strong evidence of the nature of her drugs business. The amount, type and value of drugs found at her home were substantial. The drugs alone were street valued at £33,600. This is sustained drug dealing.'