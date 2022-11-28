When in Rome | 

Gladiator con-men arrested after forcing Irish tourist to pay €250 for Colosseum snap

The trio were arrested on suspicion of extorting money from tourists near the Colosseum in Rome

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

Three conmen have been arrested in Rome after dressing as gladiators and demanding cash from an Irish tourist after snapping a photo with him.

The trio were arrested on suspicion of extorting money from tourists near the Colosseum.

The men would allegedly dress up as gladiators and pose for selfies with tourists by the iconic Roman landmark before demanding up to €500 from them.

Read more

One Irishman told the scammers that he had no money after being photographed. They then allegedly forced him to take out money from an ATM.

When he returned with €200, the men sent him back to the ATM to withdraw €50.

Two men are under house arrest while another is in custody, the Irish Mirror reports.


Today's Headlines

More World Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos