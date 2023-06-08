Gangsters who hired hitman for Dubai-based 'Mr Big' drug dealer jailed for life

They had arranged for a hitman disguised as a Tesco delivery driver to carry out a botched £100,000 contract murder

Two men who hired a hitman to kill a man on the orders of a Dubai-based 'Mr Big' drug dealer in a “movie-like" assassination attempt have been jailed for life in the UK.

Craig Miller (37) and Connor Palmer (40) were both handed down life sentences on Tuesday after previously being convicted of conspiracy to murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

Palmer was ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years, and Miller 30 years, while another gang member Elijah Stokes (38) who the judge described as the pair's "trusted lieutenant", was also jailed for 27 years.

They had arranged for a hitman disguised as a Tesco delivery driver to carry out a botched £100,000 contract murder that left their unnamed victim fighting for his life.

In what was described by cops as a "movie-like" assassination attempt in the Sheldon area of Birmingham, the victim was shot five times when a gunman - who has never been identified - knocked on his door disguised as a Tesco worker.

The victim’s partner had opened the door in May 2020 to their home to find a man in a Tesco jacket, high-vis vest and black ski mask.

The unidentified attacker asked his partner if she was "expecting a delivery" and said “he’s here, isn’t he”, before walking into the house and opening fire at the man.

A young child was in the house at the time but escaped unharmed despite the hail of bullets unleashed during the botched murder attempt. The victim later spent a week in intensive care with life threatening injuries to his face and other parts of his body.

It later emerged that Stokes had arranged for the car and gun to be delivered to the hitman, after the group had set up the hit for a fee of £100,000 on their target who owed money to a high-level UK drug dealer, who is currently living in Dubai.

The court was told the group was caught after police cracked their Encrochat, an encrypted global communication service used exclusively by criminals.

Detectives found the dealer in Dubai had told Miller he wanted another man to be killed in the weeks after the attack.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Pepperall said: "The victim came into view in the hallway and the gunman then pursued his prey as he attempted to escape in the front room. Five bullets hit him.

"I am sure that that you Palmer and Miller were professional hitmen working together with another man.

"You were each prepared to kill to order for a fee of £100,000.

"You went about your business with ruthless efficiency showing no compassion whatsoever to your victim.

"He only survived due to the ineptitude of the gunman and extraordinary good luck.

"You were embarrassed that the hit had been bungled."

The judge described all three as "very dangerous men".

Detective Inspector Gemma Currie said the messages uncovered as part of the investigation “make for truly chilling reading and are like something from a movie”.

“It was a miracle that the victim of the shooting in Sheldon survived,” Detective Inspector Currie said.

“It was thanks to the EncroChat breakthrough that we were unable to unravel this conspiracy to murder.

“The gang thought that they were able to communicate securely about their murderous plans, but thanks to the international law enforcement community, we were able to show exactly what they were planning and how they planned it.”