Gangster rapper 'Champaz' jailed for 16 years as cops bust massive heroin and coke operation

A gangster rapper who goes by the stage name 'Champaz', has been jailed for 16 years after for his part in a large-scale drug dealing enterprise that sold vast quantities so heroin and cocaine across Birmingham and London.

Rayal Eastwood (38) who portrayed himself on social media as a singer, rapper, and producer, was, in reality, police said "making his money from drugs and on the back of others’ suffering".

He and two others, Dakarai Thomas (37) and 41-year-old Zadengel Raphael had used the encrypted EncroChat network to set up large drug deals and then spent the money on flash cars.

Eastwood who had previously posed for pictures at BBC Radio 1Xtra studios boasted that he had created “some of the most controversial lyrics in dancehall scenery”.

He also claimed to have worked alongside Maxim from dance music legends The Prodigy to produce his debut single in 2018.

But he was caught by West Midlands Police when trying to supply between £37,000 and £40,000 worth of drugs.

The trio used EncroChat – a phone messaging service used by criminals – as they believed the app offered under-the-radar conversations police couldn’t trace.

But unbeknown to them, and thousands of other crooks using the service, law enforcement agencies in Europe had developed a technique to collect data from EncroChat and information was passed on to West Midlands Police.

Detectives who identified that users going under the handles “Moralracer” and “Regentcliff” were attributed to Eastwood and Thomas.

They discussed making arrangements to supply kilogram weights of heroin and cocaine for between £37,000 and £40,000 to other EncroChat users in London and across the South East.

Eastwood was arrested on July 15 last year at his home address in Oxhill Road, Handsworth, Birmingham.

Police seized £53,950 in cash alongside his Audi A5 Quattro and a BMW X6.

Officers also recovered images on his phone of him posing at BBC Radio 1Xtra studios and information implicating Raphael in the drugs conspiracy.

Raphael was arrested from his home in Colchester last October. Police recovered £6,000 in cash plus bank statements showing the purchase of a boat and other sizeable money transfers.

Thomas was detained at his home in Gannahs Farm Close, Sutton Coldfield, last November. Police said he tried destroying his phones as officers forced entry to his home but they were recovered and shown to be the same phones used by “Regentcliff”.

Officers also seized a gold Rolex watch valued at £14,000.

All three went on to admit conspiracy to supply drugs between December 2017 and July 2020 and were jailed for a combined total of 32 years.

Eastwood was jailed for 16 years, Raphael was caged for 10 years and Thomas was given six years and nine months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court.

Det Con Daniel Wilson from West Midlands Police's Force CID Priorities Team, said: “These were very significant players pumping large quantities of Class A drugs into our communities and causing untold harm and misery.

“They thought their drug dealing was beyond the reach of police but they’ve found to their cost that wasn’t the case – and they’ve rightly been handed long jail terms. We’ve seized significant amounts of cash and property and will be seeking to permanently strip the offenders of those assets through the Proceeds of Crime Act.”