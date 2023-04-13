‘Gang member’ with Down Syndrome charged with two murders in Chicago

Nicholas ‘Smush’ Samudio’s public defender told the court the accused triggerman has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

An alleged gang hit man with Down Syndrome has been charged with two murders in Chicago.

Cops say Nicholas ‘Smush’ Samudio is a member of the notorious Chicago street gang, the Latin Kings, and one of their most feared gunmen.

Samudio now stands charged with two murders just 10 days apart in the Windy City.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Nicholas ‘Smush’ Samudio, has been indicted on felony murder charges in the February 16 road-rage slaying of Humberto Marin-Garcia and the February 26 murder of Tomas Villa.

Samudio was arrested driving a stolen car following a police chase after the second homicide.

In the latter incident, detectives said the murder may have been a case of mistaken identity, a frequent problem for street gangs around the globe.

Samudio's public defender claims the accused triggerman has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome, a genetic disorder.

He was indicted last week for the two murder counts.

Cops say the diminutive gangbanger is well known to them and is a suspect in a number of other murders, including a 2020 gang murder in the city's McKinley Park but was never charged.

In the Marin-Garcia slaying, detectives said Samudio exploded in a fit of road rage and shot the other driver in front of his pregnant wife.

Police called the second murder, a case of mistaken identity, and chillingly "bold and brazen."

Apparently, the headstrong hitman mistook the victim's baseball cap for that of a rival gang.

Detectives later recovered a .380-calibre handgun they believe Samudio may have thrown out the window during the police pursuit.

The firearm matched shell casings collected at the scene of Villa's murder.

Samudio's lawyer told a Chicago court that his client had previously worked as a furniture mover and a demolition company.

In addition, the Sun-Times said the alleged hitman has been busted 17 times since his 18th birthday. He is being held without bail.