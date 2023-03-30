Gang busted selling pills shaped like Trump, Mickey Mouse, bitcoin and Lego

The pills were made into shapes that included dominoes, spades, Iron Man and green and yellow silhouettes of the 76-year-old ex president

Cops in New York City have busted a gang of nine people including four family members who had been selling drugs shaped like Donald Trump, Mickey Mouse, bitcoin and Lego.

The fentanyl, meth, and coke-trafficking ring had been pedalling the drugs in a multi-state drug operation before a two-year joint investigation led to the seizure of thousands of fake Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Some of the pills were made into shapes that included dominoes, spades, Iron Man, bitcoin, Legos and green and yellow silhouettes of the 76-year-old former president.

Cops discovered most of the drugs stashed in the boiler room of a Bronx apartment building, where one of the suspects worked, prosecutors said.

Edwin and Elvis Cabrera were the initial targets of the joint local, state and federal probe, while their sister Jennifer Duran, and uncle Miguel Castillo, are also named in the indictment.

“Fentanyl and methamphetamine are being pressed into pills by local dealers like the Cabrera brothers, as well as the cartels in Mexico,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarantino said in a statement.

“There is no difference between a pill mill in Mexico and a boiler room in the Bronx because they both produce death,” he said.

Four other defendants — Frankie Rosario, Juan DeJesus, Erick Sanchez and Ruben Burgos — were charged with being part of the operation and face second-degree conspiracy and drug possession charges.

A second indictment charged another man, Jose Rodriguez, with gun possession.

Investigators said the crew’s operation that reached as far as Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, ran from August 2019 to last month.

The gang used mail-order pill-pressing machines shipped to Manhattan and Rhode Island to manufacture the tablets.

They used “coded language” to discuss deals, prosecutors claim.

A task force made up of members of the FBI, the DEA, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD, raided two Manhattan apartments and the Bronx building near Yankee Stadium as part of the joint investigation.

The haul included 26,000 pills with fentanyl, 50,000 methamphetamine pills weighing more than 40 pounds, two kilogrammes of powdered fentanyl and three kilogrammes of cocaine, prosecutors said.

“Fake fentanyl pills pose a hidden threat to users who think they know the potency of the drugs they are buying,” New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said.

“The sellers make a calculated decision to profit off their naivete regardless of the deadly consequences.”