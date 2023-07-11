Fugitive dies in freezer whilst hiding from police in Minnesota

“When closed, the freezer is not capable of being pushed open from inside.”

Cops in the US found a Minnesota fugitive dead inside a freezer last month after he jumped inside the icebox whilst trying to hide from the law.

Brandon Lee Buschman (34) was discovered in a chest freezer in the basement of the unoccupied home on June 26 after he tried to evade feds who were in the area, according to a statement released on Friday.

“When closed, the freezer is not capable of being pushed open from inside,” the police statement said.

The deceased man had an active warrant for his arrest, and police suspect he jumped into the freezer of his own accord to hide but became trapped inside, after he was seen running from authorities.

House cordoned off

There was no evidence of trauma or injury to his body, according to an autopsy released by the medical examiner’s office.

A toxicology report is expected to come back in several weeks.

The chest freezer is an older model with a latching mechanism on the outside of the freezer, according to the Gilbert Police Department, which contracts with the city of Biwabik where the death happened.

The freezer wasn’t working when Buschmann went inside because no electricity supply been connected to the home since April 2022 and the home had not been occupied since February 2023, police said.

Several people familiar with Buschman told investigators he was last seen running from the upstairs part of the house due to the possible police presence, authorities said.

“The reports from the individuals were very unclear to us as to exactly when it was that Buschman had fled,” Lt. Chelsea Trucano said.

Tragic scene

“We are continuing to work on some additional investigation to narrow if that means it was this year or last year and will provide that information at a later date once it is narrowed to a better timeline.”

Police did not say what crime Buschman was wanted for.

The incident comes more than six months after a man’s body was found in a freezer box in a South Philadelphia home and his son was taken into custody.