French police issue warning about Rathkeale Rovers tarmac gang after 2,000 complaints

The workers, who all have Irish accents, targeted various homeowners across the country, the police have claimed.

French police have issued a warning about an Irish gang of “fake tarmackers” that have been allegedly defrauding property owners across the country.

The gang members are reportedly posing as builders who offer to pave areas with tar at a far lower price than normal but the work is substandard.

According to Le Parisien, the workers who all have Irish accents, targeted various homeowners including one named as Arthur, an asparagus grower in the Landes region.

He said he had been approached by builders who claimed to have surplus tar and paid about €2,000 to have an area of his farm paved.

"They appeared to be professionals, and had younger builders who were presented as apprentices," Arthur told Le Parisien. However, just a few days after the work was finished, he said parts of the bitumen started coming off before it all fell apart.

Another man from Maine-et-Loire who wanted to redo the path to his home paid €2,600 only to later discover the tarmac was mostly made of gravel.

Police in France have now issued an alert about the Irish gang, after some 2,000 complaints were filed in the past five years, Le Parisien reported.

The Information, Intelligence and Strategic Analysis Service on Organized Crime (Sirasco) published a confidential note in February about ‘faux bitumeurs’, or fake tarmackers.

The tarmacking scam is the main activity of the ‘Rathkeale Rovers’ according to the report, a criminal clan named after a town in Ireland.

"The tarmackers generally present themselves as road workers and offer tarring services on the pretext of a surplus of tar from another site," Sirasco, the anti-mafia service said in the note, adding that they usually charged between €7 and €13 per square metre rather than the typical €40.

The police believe their targets are often people who are "old and isolated," the report adds.

Some members of the Rathkeale Rovers were now living in France, authorities believe, acting as a "base" for the scammers.

Authorities were also concerned that the clan was also involved in trafficking rhino horn and ivory.

In 2021, a French court convicted eight men who were members of the clan in relation to smuggling ivory and rhino horns,

The Rathkeale Rovers are an international crime gang who operate across Europe.

The key members of the gang come from a community known as the Rathkeale Rovers. The nomadic business families take the name from the Co Limerick town they call their spiritual home - where they marry, have christenings and bury their dead.

Many spend 11 months of the year on the road, ranging all over Europe, buying and selling whatever turns a profit. Some are involved in the bogus tarmac trade, ripping off unsuspecting householders who are talked into a bargain that always turns out to be too good to be true.