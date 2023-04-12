Four US prisoners charged after slashing inmate’s 'Irish Mob' shamrock tattoos

Attackers took "a rolled-up sock" and placed it in victim’s mouth "to muffle her screams."

The four inmates involved in the brutal assault.

A member of the Irish mob had her shamrock tattoos slashed by four inmates at a correctional facility in the US.

The incident occurred in Oklahoma last August at the Mabel Bassett prison, revealed this week in court documents, when victim Destiny Hudson was set upon by four women in her cell.

According to affidavits, a male inmate from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary ordered inmate Sarah Steenson to "cut off the shamrock clover tattoos" that Hudson had on her body. Hudson was allegedly told that she was a "rat."

The victim told investigators that she is a member of the Irish Mob gang. The four inmates involved have been charged with assault and battery over the attack.

Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in Oklahoma

Hudson told investigators she had been invited to "hang out" in another cell by inmate Ebone Finney.

According to court documents, Hudson said when she went to the cell, "They got me in a room with six girls, beat me up, and stabbed me up."

Four of the women were identified as Sarah Steenson, Ebone Finney, Bailey Taylor, and Ashley Bolding.

Hudson told police that the women attempted to remove shamrock tattoos on her arms, side, and face. She told police that during the attack, she was screaming and pleading for them to stop.

As a result of her screaming, Hudson said they took "a rolled-up sock" and placed it in her mouth "to muffle her screams."

Hudson subsequently lost consciousness due to panicking and not being able to breathe.

When she regained consciousness, Hudson said the women would not let her leave the cell. She told investigators that her "blood was pooled and spattered throughout the cell as a result from the 'stab' wounds and lacerations she had received.

Surveillance footage showed Hudson being kicked, punched, and having her head and hips stomped on by the inmates.

Investigators say Hudson can be heard moaning and stating "please stop," in the video, while the women told her to "shut the f*** up" and "this is what you get."

Documents say that video showed the inmates also cutting Hudson's skin on her right forearm and left side where she had clover tattoos.

Hudson said in addition to the lacerations and stab wounds, "the inmates also 'covered' her shamrock on her face with a tattoo gun."

All four women now face charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.