Four arrested in Texas in robbery getaway car with 8-month-old baby on board

Police also said there was drugs and drug paraphernalia hidden in and around the child's car seat

The four who were arrested in Texas

Four people have been arrested in Texas after they robbed a store before making their getaway in a car with an eight-month-old baby on board.

The four were arrested after robbing Dick's Sporting Goods store in the Creekside Shopping Center at around 3pm last Saturday.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, a man and a woman stole merchandise from the store and then fled the scene in a blue Toyota Corolla.

Another man and woman had been waiting in the vehicle in the car park.

However, a detailed description by witnesses enabled officers to locate the getaway car.

After police gave chase, the driver refused to stop for officers and alternated between very slow and fast speeds before exiting the highway.

After the car was eventually pulled over, the police found four adults and the eight-month-old female infant inside the vehicle.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Police also said there was drugs and drug paraphernalia hidden in and around the child's car seat.

The child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and later released to family members with no sign of harm.

The suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Comal County Jail.

Gabriel Alejandro Bobadilla (29) was charged with engaging in organised criminal activity, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and endangering a child.

Alexandra Denise Maltos (23) of San Antonio, who is the infant’s mother, was charged with engaging in organised criminal activity, possession of marijuana, two charges of possession of a controlled substance (for cocaine and methamphetamine), and endangering a child.

Kaeleen Chasity Quichocho (27) of San Antonio was charged with Engaging in Organised Criminal Activity and a warrant for theft out of Bexar County.

And Francisco Javier Villarreal of San Antonio was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.