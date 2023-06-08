Former X Factor star charged with murdering nine month old baby
Mitchell Callaway (37) appeared on the Australian version of the show back in 2011.
A former X Factor contestant has been charged with the murder of a nine month old baby five years ago.
Mitchell Callaway (37), who appeared on the Australian version of the singing competition show back in 2011, was arrested at a home in Bowraville, New South Wales on Thursday morning at around 9.45am.
He was then taken to Macksville Police Station where he was charged with murder.
Photos from the arrest show Callaway being led from the house in handcuffs while surrounded by detectives.
His arrest comes five years after the nine-month-old baby girl died Binnaway, in New South Wales’ central-west, on July 23, 2018.
Emergency services were called to a Binnaway home that morning following reports of an unresponsive child, who was rushed to Coonabarabran Hospital.
Despite efforts from hospital staff and paramedics, the baby died a short time later.
Detectives from Orana Mid-Western Police District launched an investigation into the girl’s death under Strike Force King.
After receiving new information, police searched a home in Binnaway under warrant on May 31.
Following further inquiries, detectives arrested and charged Callaway with one count of murder on Thursday.
Read more
He has been refused bail and appeared before Macksville Local Court on Thursday.
He will next appear at Coffs Harbour local court on Tuesday.
Callaway was a contestant on season three of X Factor Australia in 2011 and finished the competition in seventh place.
He was placed in the Over 25s category and was mentored by Natalie Bassingthwaighte before being booted in week six after losing the sing-off to fellow contestant Johnny Ruffo.
Callaway auditioned for the show with Keith Urban's song Tonight I Wanna Cry.
Today's Headlines
inquest | Man (28) whose remains were found hidden in north Dublin wardrobe died of gunshot wounds
mansion battle | Claudine Keane ‘reduced to tears’ after OAP tenant stopped paying rent on £3.8m home
Latest | Chloe Mitchell: Man arrested as police continue to search for missing 21-year-old
Sicko | Kildare man (72) caught with thousands of child porn images and clips jailed for nine months
RIP | Dancing With the Stars pro Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38
threat to kill | Melanie McCarthy McNamara’s killer ‘snapped’ and threatened to slit prison officer’s throat
Feud murder | Man goes on trial accused of being gunman who shot The Monk’s nephew Gareth Hutch
Horrific | Former X Factor star charged with murdering nine month old baby
radio ga ga | Former RTE 2fm radio DJ Nikki Hayes admits laundering €10,000 through bank account
seasonal offering | Kellis to front series of summer concerts and events at Dublin's Guinness Storehouse