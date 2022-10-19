Former Liverpool FC star jailed following multi-million pound cocaine and heroin bust

Layton Maxwell, who scored in front of the Kop on his Liverpool debut in 1999, was arrested as part of a UK-wide investigation

An ex-professional footballer turned cocaine dealer has been jailed for eight years in the UK for allowing a multi-million pound drugs gang to store supplies at his Cardiff home.

Layton Maxwell, who scored in front of the Kop on his Liverpool debut in 1999, was arrested as part of a UK-wide investigation called Operation Venetic.

During sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke described it as a “dirty trade bringing misery to many.”

Maxwell, with an address at Rhiwbina, Cardiff, admitting to being part of a drug racket that saw 60kg of cocaine and heroin plus more than £2.5m in cash being seized by police.

Prosecutors said that drugs, money and weighing equipment were found in his Cardiff house.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Maxwell, now 43, was paid £500 a month to be a "courier" for gang bosses.

Maxwell admitted conspiracy to supply the Class A drug cocaine and was jailed for eight years for his role.

He was one of eight defendants jailed for a combined 80 years.

Other gang members are yet to be sentenced.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Thorne said: "Officers have seized 60kg of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £6,000,000. In addition more than £2.5 million in cash has also been seized.

"Illegal drugs have no place in our society and we will continue to work together to target those whose criminal activities blight the lives of the communities of southern Wales.

"We are committed to disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups, bringing people before the courts and removing drugs from our streets."

Maxwell, who was born in St Asaph, Denbighshire, was just 19 when he scored on his Liverpool debut at Anfield in 1999.

Maxwell did not make another appearance for Liverpool’s first team after scoring their second goal in a 4-2 League Cup win over Hull City.

After roughly a year without first-team action the Welsh winger was loaned to Stockport County for a season before moving to Cardiff City and then Swansea.

However, the Wales under-21 international never saw his career fully take off, and he joined a cocaine crime gang as he slipped down the leagues.

On leaving Swansea City, Maxwell dropped through the divisions before seeing out his career in the League of Wales, including spells at Bangor City and Caernarfon.

After retiring from football, Maxwell became an engineer with Vodafone and also took charge of Cardiff Draconians in Welsh football's third tier but stepped down in December due to increased work commitments..

"I scored and you really think you've made it when that happens,” Maxwell said not long after his sole first-team appearance at Anfield.

“Not many players score at the Kop on their Liverpool debut. It was some night after that game but I soon came back down to earth because I was training with the reserves the following week."

