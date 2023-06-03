Former lawyer for Kinahan ally Ridouan Taghi released from custody

Inez Weski was arrested in April on suspicion of leaking information to her drugs kingpin client

The former lawyer for the Dutch crime lord and feared Kinahan associate, Ridouan Taghi, has been released from custody.

However, she has now been released from custody on the orders of the court of Rotterdam where judges decided, "there's no reason to keep her any longer”.

The public prosecution department said at Thursday’s remand hearing that Weski should remain in jail while the investigation continues but judges said this was no longer necessary.

Weski’s own lawyers issued a short statement on Thursday saying that she has not given a statement to the police during questioning because she is bound by the legal system’s confidentiality agreement.

Weski (68) had been suspected of participating in a criminal organisation involved in international drug trafficking and money laundering and violating her oath of secrecy.

She was accused of sharing information between Taghi and his contacts while he was incarcerated at the country’s most secure prison, located in Vught.

Dutch-Moroccan Taghi is regarded as one of Europe’s biggest drugs traffickers and is a key associate of the Kinahan Cartel.

He was one of a number of high-profile criminals who were guests at Daniel Kinahan’s wedding in Dubai in 2017.

Along with a number of his associates, Taghi is currently facing multiple charges ranging from assassinations, attempted killings and murder plots.

Taghi had told the Amsterdam court he would conduct his own defence in the ongoing Marengo trial in the Netherlands after Weski was arrested on April 21.

Taghi informed the trial he would continue to press all inquiries made by Weski.

She had previously asked the court to investigate a claim made by a former Dutch commando that he had been approached to “neutralise” Taghi.

The ex-Special Forces agent, who is also facing criminal charges, made the unverified claim that Dutch officials considered assassinating Taghi while he was still on the loose in Dubai.

Taghi was ultimately arrested in the Gulf State at the end of 2019 and extradited to the Netherlands.

Since his extradition to the Netherlands, Taghi has been kept in isolation, which forbids him from communicating with anyone other than his legal team.

Prosecutors have called for Taghi to face a sentence of life in prison.

Five of his co-defendants were also recommended for the longest possible sentence.

The verdict in the case is scheduled for the October 20.

The manhunt for Taghi began six months after he attended Kinahan’s wedding when officers grasped that Taghi and other global gangsters had joined together as one.

The ‘super cartel’ allegedly included Kinahan and Raffaele Imperiale, an Italian mafia don, along with a Bosnian outfit known as the Tito and Dino cartel.