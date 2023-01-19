Fighter ‘pal’ of Daniel Kinahan reveals he is ALSO fan of influencer Andrew Tate

The Liverpool-born middleweight MMA fighter has previously hit the headlines after he was snapped with exiled crime boss Daniel Kinahan in Dubai.

Till also believes it's the end for Conor McGregor

Till says he is a fan of Tate

MMA fighter Darren Till has revealed that he is a fan of controversial online influencer Andrew Tate, adding “I don’t think he’s a bad person”.

But now, in his latest interview, Till has also expressed his admiration for Tate, a self-described misogynist, who is facing charges of organised crime, human trafficking and rape.

Till, who once praised his 'friend' Kinahan for his “valuable advice”, told how Tate had even inspired his UFC walk on music for his last fight with Du Plessis in December 2022.

The song Tourner Dans Le Vide by French artist Indila was the same music used in viral internet videos of Tate.

Speaking to Basketball Insiders, Till revealed that it wasn't a coincidence he chose that Octagon walk music.

“I know he’s very controversial,” he said of Tate. ‘But I don’t think he’s a bad person and that theme tune for me is just sick.

“When I’ve seen some of the viral videos I’ve just thought yeah that’s a bit of me. I’m a fan of his but not of all his views and that’s just the way the world works.”

Referring to Tate's recent arrest in Romania, Till insisted that he was “innocent until proven guilty”.

“I think your average person is getting more familiar with how the world works thanks to social media,” he declared.

“But as the phrase goes you’re innocent until proven guilty aren’t you? I’ve been thinking about giving my opinion on Twitter but I’ve got half a million followers.

“As soon as I give my opinion you never know what the reaction might be so I’ve stepped back. If he is guilty then obviously that’s not good but equally he might be innocent.”

Till also said he believes it’s the end for Conor McGregor who he acknowledged is still the biggest name in the sport

“I think Conor has been there and done it, made his money and now he’s happy. I’m sure he probably wants to come back but deep down he knows life’s different now. I think it’s probably the end for Conor but he’s still the biggest name in the sport.”

In December 2021 Till and gang boss Kinahan were pictured enjoying a late night stroll together on a beach in Dubai.

It was the second time Till - who was represented by Kinhan’s now defunct MTK Global - posted images of Kinahan on his social media accounts.

In March 2020, he shared a photograph on Twitter and launched a staunch defence of his 'friend' Kinahan saying "he had given me more valuable advice as a friend anyone I’ve ever met in a professional capacity."

In the December post UFC fighter Till - who has no involvement in crime - described how Kinahan was still involved in boxing from his home in the Middle East.

Till wrote: "Good stroll on the beach tonight in Dubai with one of me good pals, Daniel Kinahan is advising Eddie Hearn & Al Haymon is advising Leonard ellerbe for Eddie Hearn & Leonard Ellerbe to fight. Wow!!

"Good luck Eddie I’m rooting for u son."

At the time Kinahan, who is now the subject of sanctions by the US Treasury with a $5 million bounty on his head, appeared in a series of photos with several boxers and other leading figures within the sport from his bolthole in Dubai.

However, his attempts at reinventing himself as a top sports promoter were widely seen as a cynical effort to ‘sportswash’ his reputation in a bid to distance himself from his involvement in organised crime.

