Female ‘teacher of the month’ (28) charged with raping student at least 10 years her junior

Casey McGrath (28) was arrested and charged last Friday with the aggravated statutory rape of a student in Tennessee.

The August 14 indictment against McGrath states she engaged in sexual activity with someone between the ages of 13 and 18 on May 1, 2022.

McGrath is due to reappear in Hamilton County Criminal Court on September 6 for her arraignment having been released on bail after posting a $10,000 bond.

McGrath’s arrest by local police in Hamilton County follows her suspension in March while investigators looked into claims that she had “inappropriate physical contact with a student” at Central High School.

The legal filings accused the teacher of “unlawfully and knowingly” engaging in “sexual penetration with a person of at least 13 years of age, but less than 18”.

The filings also note that she is “at least 10 years older than the victim”.

The 10th-grade geometry teacher's personnel file, seen by News 9, reportedly stated she had been suspended with pay and under investigation for “inappropriate physical contact with a student that does not result in harm”.

Elsewhere in the file, it said the inappropriate contact was “of a sexual nature”.

Aggravated statutory rape, a class D felony, is punishable by two to 12 years in prison, under state sentencing guidelines.

The 28-year-old was elected by students as “teacher of the month,” according to an article in the school's newspaper that has since been deleted.

Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus told News 9 McGrath is no longer an employee of the district.

McGrath who worked at central high school since 2020, had previously been employed by East Ridge Middle School.

She had also volunteered as an assistant volleyball coach with the school.

She had told the student newspaper in a now-deleted article that “being able to spend time with students in a non-academic setting [gave] her the chance to get to know them even more,” Fox News reported.

McGrath majored in mathematics at Lee University before getting her master's degree in secondary education for mathematics at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, according to the student article.

A student praised McGrath as a “very kind teacher” who “took her time and made sure [he understood] what [he] was being taught during a difficult time for everyone. ”She’s a very involved teacher,” the student said.

“I can tell she respected her students, which makes me have respect for her in turn.”

She had taught for five years total, two of them at Central High School.

