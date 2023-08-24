Female prison officer who tipped off inmate lover about mobile phone search is jailed

Golsby filed reports to her prison bosses about other inmates having mobile phones, but failed to do so for Harrison because of her feelings for him

A former prison officer who tipped off an inmate she had fallen in love with about a cell search has found herself behind bars.

Aisha Golsby (23) was working at HMP Portland in Dorset when she became romantically involved with convict Deano Harrison, who had been jailed for robbery and drug dealing.

Harrison, who was 21 at the time, was involved in an illicit relationship with Golsby and messaged her on Instagram with a phone illegally smuggled into jail.

In messages to each other, he had said he “never felt love like it” while she wrote of how she trusted him with her heart.

Aisha Golsby

Golsby started working at the HMP Portland in April 2020, when she was just 19-years-old. While Golsby filed reports to her prison bosses about other inmates having mobile phones, she failed to do so for Harrison because of her feelings for him.

She even went as far as tipping off her jailed lover that her colleagues were conducting cell searches so he could hide his phone.

Golsby, from Weymouth, Dorset, was arrested and interviewed. She was suspended from her job before handing in her resignation two months later.

Golsby previously pleaded guilty to six offences, including contacting a serving prisoner using two different mobile phones, failing to report a prisoner in possession of a mobile phone and sharing confidential information with a prisoner.

She also received a conditional discharge for three offences involving the purchase and consumption of Class A and B drugs in Bristol – namely ketamine, cocaine and cannabis, whilst off duty.

Prosecutor Kaj Scarsbrook, said that while there was no physical or sexual contact on prison premises, the messages between the pair “speak for themselves”.

“One message from the prisoner to the defendant said: ‘I have not felt like this about anyone. I never thought it would get deep, I didn't think I would get attached to you. I've never felt love for someone in such a small amount of time’,” Scarsbrook told the court.

The search of his phone showed Golsby sent Harrison a message in January 2022, when she was concerned someone had found out about them saying “I trusted you with my whole f***ing heart, I really hope what you are saying is true.”

There were also 11 phone calls logged between them from January 23 until the phone was discovered in a cell search on January 28.

Harrison was moved to another prison but made several attempts to contact Golsby, with letters being intercepted by the prison service.

Golsby also sent him messages printed through Free Prints saying she was thinking of him in “affectionate terms”.

In defending Golsby, Hollie Gilbery said she was a hardworking young woman with no previous convictions and very clear remorse “at her own stupidity”.

She sought to persuade judge Jonathan Fuller to give Golsby a suspended sentence.

But judge Jonathan Fuller said misconduct in the prison service must be dealt with seriously by the courts.

“You underwent training courses which dealt with anti-corruption issues, you would have been fully aware of the duties and responsibilities placed on you as a prison officer, especially in respect of relationships with prisoners,” the judge said, according to Mail Online.

“You also had a clear understanding of the reasons for that training and the very damaging effect failure to follow those rules can have on the security of the prison state and the public trust in the prison service.

“You tipped him off that a designated search team were coming. That enabled him to try and hide the prohibited item, that was subverting the good order of the running of the prison.'

Harrison pleaded guilty to having a banned item, the mobile phone, in prison and had six months added to his previous sentence in July last year.

The case was brought to court following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU).

Mark Paterson, Corruption Investigator at SWROCU, said Golsby was in a position of trust, and had a clear duty to report her association with a serving prisoner and that he was in possession of illicit mobile phones.

“Her conduct amounted to a serious breach of that trust by engaging in a high volume of communication with the prisoner including occasions whilst on duty,” he said.

“Golsby also alerted the prisoner that cell searches were taking place at the prison to avoid the devices being detected. Whilst off duty, she was involved in the sourcing and consumption of illegal substances, falling further below the expectations and standards of a serving prison officer.”

“We will continue to support HMPPS with pursuing prison staff who engage in criminal conduct.”

Golsby was sentenced to 16 months having appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday, August 18.