Feds in Florida release images of two Irishmen arrested with gun and $32,000 in cash

The Irishmen were among seven others arrested by the Feds

Two Irish nationals have been arrested by Federal agents alongside six others from the UK with a gun and $32,000 in cash in what has been described as a “maritime smuggling event” in Florida.

Federal agents and local police intercepted the gang that incident other individual described only as a “suspected smuggler” a few miles off Haulover Inlet in Miami Dade county.

Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector.

Officials with the US Department of Homeland Security said agents busted the gang with help from the Border Patrol and Aventura police.

Slosar said those arrested included eight foreign nationals—six from the United Kingdom and two from Ireland—and one other person, who was only identified as a “suspected smuggler.”

Walter N. Slosar who led the operation was appointed as the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Miami Sector Headquarters in February of this year.

Chief Slosar most recently served as the (Acting) Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector.

His distinguished career in the Border Patrol has included a variety of supervisory, managerial, and leadership positions, including Patrol Agent in Charge of both the Santa Teresa, New Mexico and the Fort Hancock, Texas Stations, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent at U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, DC.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection operates within the Department of Homeland Security and is charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of US border.