FBI warned of Ridouan Taghi’s ‘unsupervised’ texts from inside prison

The FBI warned Dutch authorities that crime lord Ridouan Taghi had been communicating with accomplices from inside a high-security prison almost two years ago, it has been reported.

Taghi, who had previously been heavily involved with Daniel Kinahan, is currently being held in the Netherlands where he is one of 16 defendants in the Marengo trial in which they are accused of ordering six murders between 2015 and 2017.

According to the FBI, Taghi regularly had “unsupervised physical and/or electronic communications” with contacts outside prison with the help of “one or more compromised prison guards” while he was in Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Nieuw Vosseveld, a maximum-security prison in Vught.

Messages recovered from cryptophones show that Taghi was in contact with Italian mafia boss Raffaele Imperiale while incarcerated in November 2020.

Police believe that the pair were communicating about drug deals and deduced from other reports that Taghi’s son was in frequent contact with Raffaele on behalf of his father.

This year, a Dutch investigation codenamed 26Velp revealed that Jaouad F., the eldest son of Taghi’s sister, was trying to corrupt guards at Nieuw Vosseveld through “bribery, blackmail, and threats” in order to smuggle a phone inside for Taghi.

Despite warnings from the FBI, Dutch authorities allowed Taghi's cousin Youssef to visit him in the EBI and speak to him as a lawyer. The Ministry of Justice and Security said that they initially saw no reason to refuse Youssef entry to the prison.

Their first meeting took place in March last year and Youssef was arrested at the prison in October, accused of helping Taghi plan a prison break and passing on his messages.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) told the Dutch media organisation NRC that there were indications that Taghi could communicate with the outside world.

“This had been investigated, but no hard evidence was found as to whether and how this happened. Therefore, in March 2021, there was insufficient legal ground to refuse this new lawyer,” they said.

The trial for two men charged with the murder of celebrity Dutch journalist Peter R. De Vries opened in Amsterdam last month and heard of the text messages sent between the hit team and an un-named overlord who ordered the shooting in broad daylight.

Police suspect that Taghi is behind the De Vries murder and ordered his killing in April 2021.

The Dutch crime lord is a close associate of Kinahan and was a guest at his wedding in Dubai in 2017.

The pair were said to be part of a 'super cartel' that is believed to have imported a staggering €23 billion worth of cocaine into Europe.