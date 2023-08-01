Farm worker pleads guilty to causing crash death of Irish teenager in Australia

Mark Doughty had been accused of driving failing to stop at a stop sign, colliding with another vehicle, in the early hours of June 5.

AN IRISH farm-worker has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving following a fatal car crash that claimed the life of Co Derry teenager Max Boggs last summer.

Mark Doughty (25) appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in Victoria State early today where he pleaded guilty to a series of charges including “culpable driving causing death.”

The Warrnambool Standard also reported Doughty admitted negligently causing serious injury, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and drink driving.

He did not apply for bail and surrendered into custody, it was added.

It previously emerged the farm worker had been out for a farewell drinks party shortly before he was due to fly home from Australia on the night of the tragic crash in Cobdem, about three hours from Melbourne

He had been working as an agricultural contractor for three years at a local farm and was due to return to Ireland just hours later.

One of the car’s passengers, 18-year-old Max Boggs was thrown from the car in the collision and died.

Heartfelt tributes appeared on-line last year when news of the tragedy broke.

Max's father, Ryan, wrote : "Max, you weren't just my son, you were my right arm, my best friend and my first born.

"You made me proud every day. [You were the] best big brother ever. Love you, son. Sleep well."

The City of Derry Young Farmers' Club said it was "deeply saddened" to hear of the death.

"Max was a popular young man in our rural community and will be sorely missed by all," they stated at the time.

Eglinton Primary School, which Max attended as a boy, expressed "great sadness" after learning of the death of the former pupil.

A spokesperson for the school said: "We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his entire family, and in particular his siblings and family members in school."

The City of Derry Rugby Club also passed on its condolences to Max's grieving parents.

The club said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time."