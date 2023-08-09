Family of ‘one-punch’ Wexford assault victim in Australia appeal for help

“We’ve had many messages and phone calls from people, especially the Irish here in Australia, which has been so heart-warming”

The family of a Wexford man who suffered a brain haemorrhage after being assaulted in Perth last month have appealed for help as he recovers from his horrific injuries.

Frank Staples (41) had moved to Australia to try and set up a new life for his family when he was knocked to the ground as a result of “one punch to the side of the head” outside a McDonald’s on Beaufort Street on Monday, July 24.

He was quickly brought to ICU at The Royal Perth Hospital and fell into a coma which lasted for ten days.

His sister Sarah Staples revealed how her 71-year-old father, Jim, immediately flew over to Australia to be with his son.

“Frank's mam, Stasia can’t make this long journey due to her medical issues. Frank's wife, Jackie is from Brazil and flew from Ireland to be with him too,” Sarah wrote on a GoFundMe appeal.

“Frank is 41 (and) himself and Jackie live together in Dublin. They got married four years ago and plan to have kids in the future.”

Sarah wrote how Frank had just arrived in Australia in April of this year and had been working in Sydney. He travelled to Perth just a week before the incident.

"He was coming ahead of Jackie to set up a new life for the two of them here,” Sarah added. “Their plans have been ruined by one punch.

“Frank remains in ICU, he has woken up but is being sedated for his safety. Currently, he has a section of his skull removed due to swelling in his brain.

“He’s made some progress so he’s been able to be taken off the ventilator and now has a tracheostomy tube in.

“Since we don't have any family in Perth, the cost of flights to get here, transport, accommodation and food are already adding up. On top of Frank's future medical expenses.”

Sarah added: “Jackie will stay in Perth as long as her job allows. My dad is going to stay here until Frank is well enough that they can get him home. Considering his current condition, it will be a very long time.

“In this devastating time, I would love to be able to ease some of my family's current and future financial stresses that they are going to face so we can all focus on Frank's recovery.

“We’ve had many messages and phone calls from people, especially the Irish here in Australia, which has been so heart-warming. If you want to help, this GoFundMe is going to alleviate a lot of stress for my family.”

Michael Staples wrote on Facebook: “My brother Frank was attacked two weeks ago now, in Perth, Australia. The aftermath of this has been horrific, a coma in critical condition with severe brain injuries on a ventilator in Royal Perth ICU department. He has made some good progress in those two weeks but will be a very long and challenging road with no timeline in sight.”

Robert Stables also took to Facebook to add: “My sister Sarah Staples is raising some monies for my older brother: Frank. He is a good man, an uncle, a husband, a brother, and a friend.

“If you wish to donate to keep our very small/teeny tiny family world safe and peaceful at this time of recovery please give what you can. Your thoughts and prayers are welcome.”

Speaking to independent.ie, Frank’s father Jim said: “He has improved, he’s coming round a bit, he’s been taken off the ventilator and now has a tracheostomy tube in; but the doctors don’t know what the long-term prognosis is going to be.

“At the beginning they gave us the worst situation, they have to do that; Frank was totally unconscious, in a coma, with tubes coming out of everywhere, it was frightening to see it. But four days ago he came out of the coma, as in he woke up, but he still doesn’t really see us when we’re there in front of him, doesn’t recognise us.”

Sarah, who also travelled to Perth from her home in San Diego to add her support, said they are all still in shock.

“At the moment the doctors are just trying to make him follow commands, ‘open your eyes, squeeze my hand’ things like that. It’s so hard to see my brother like this, it’s the kind of thing you never think will happen to your own family.”

A man has been reportedly charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident and released on bail.

A link to the GoFundMe appeal is here