‘Fake Barbie’ OnlyFans star who murdered boyfriend demands conjugal visits with new man

An OnlyFans model who murdered her ex-boyfriend is demanding conjugal visits with her new partner.

Self-described “fake Barbie” Abigail White (24) was sentenced to life with a minimum of 18 years in a UK prison after she stabbed Bradley Lewis (22) through the heart last March.

She said she wanted only to scare the father of her three children after he broke up with her but was convicted of murder and handed a jail sentence.

White is now calling on the prison service to allow female inmates to have conjugal visits with their partners to fulfil their “needs”.

These visits typically involve prisoners spending a scheduled amount of time in private with a visitor, usually their legal spouse.

The visit’s purpose is usually sexual activity, and they are permitted in several countries, such as the US, Canada, France, and Spain.

White told prison magazine Inside Times: “It has come to my attention, after recently being sentenced to 18 years, that prisons do not facilitate overnight stays for women prisoners and their partners.

“They should take into account and consideration our needs, and allow men and women to have overnight stays together.

“I would like to know what other prisoners think about this, as quite a few girls here agree.”

White, who has previously boasted about making £50,000 (€57,100) a year on adult site OnlyFans, plunged a knife into her partner’s chest at their home following a row at a pub in Kingswood, South Gloucester on March 26, 2022.

She claimed that she only meant to “shock and scare” him and didn’t realise what she had done until it was too late.

Jurors at her trial at Bristol Crown Court were played an audio message she had sent to a pal prior to the stabbing.

In the recording, she can be heard saying: “Obviously, I have no limit when I get angry and obviously he said I need help with that.

“Because people are generally saying to me - one of you are going to end up dead.

“I fully believe I am quite capable of killing him if he hurts me again. Or I am going to end up being in prison.”

In a second recording, the model continued: “I don't believe a f**king word that comes out of that f**king boy's mouth.

“I have to beat the f**king living daylights out of him for him to tell me the truth, and he still don't tell me the truth.

“He only tells me the truth when he thinks I am going to fucking kill him. Like when I get a knife out. Like when I f**king stab him. I just don't get this kid.”

