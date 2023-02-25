Ex-child actor who starred in famous 'Accrington Stanley' milk ad is jailed for murder

Kevin Spaine said famous catchphrase: "Accrington Stanley? Who are they?" in iconic 1989 milk advert

A child actor who hit the big time in the late 80s on a TV advert for milk has been locked up for life for a horrific murder in Britain.

Kevin Spaine wore a Liverpool F.C kit in the commercial for the Milk Marketing Board in 1989 and uttered the famous catchphrase “Accrington Stanley, who are they?”

The commercial has previously been described as one of the most famous ads of the 1980s.

However, instead of forging a successful acting career, a court heard this week how Mr Spain’s life took a different turn, descending into chaos.

On Tuesday, he was convicted of killing Learoy Venner by repeatedly punching and kicking him in an assault at a flat in Anfield, Liverpool, in July 2022.

Spaine was jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years at Liverpool crown court. The court was told the former child actor’s life descended into crime and drugs.

Since 1999, his criminal record includes convictions for dealing heroin, crack cocaine and assault with intent to rob.

John Harrison KC, speaking on the behalf of the defendant, said that Spaine had once been a promising footballer, telling the court: “This defendant’s life has been ruined and dominated by the abuse of illegal drugs. He has a very long history of criminal offending.

“We know he’s been in this situation for 20 years or more, but he wasn’t always like that. Mr Spaine was a very promising young footballer, and he appeared in a very famous advertisement on the television – an advert for milk involving Accrington Stanley.”

Carl Rice in the famous ad

In the milk advert, Spaine’s character, whose face is never in shot, asks another boy: “Have you got any lemonade?” The other boy, played by Carl Rice, replies: “If you want.”

As Rice pours himself a glass of milk, Spaine reacts by saying: “Milk? Eurgh.”

Rice tells him: “It’s what Ian Rush drinks. He said if I don’t drink lots of milk, when I grow up I’m only going to be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley.”

Spaine then delivers the recognized line “Accrington Stanley, who are they?” and Rice responds with “exactly”.

Hi co-star in the ad, Carl Rice, has gone to a successful acting career including roles in Coronation Street and the comedy drama series Brassic.

Accrington Stanley Football Club is a professional association football team based in Accrington, Lancashire, England.

The club competes in League One, the third tier of the English football league.

They have spent their entire history playing at the Crown Ground and the town of Accrington is famous for the ‘Accrington Pals,’ a revered battalion of soldiers revered for their bravery in World War 1.