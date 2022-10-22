Evil stepfather sentenced following tragic death of Baby P denied parole once again

Barker is the last of three people convicted who is serving their original sentence following the death of the 17-month-old in 2007

The evil stepfather of Baby P has been denied parole once again.

Steven Barker has spent 13 years behind bars for the rape of a two-year-old girl as well as the torture and killing of Baby P.

He has been denied parole four times since 2017, with the Parole Board citing his refusal to confront his crimes.

The board suggested that Barker remained a threat to the public after he refused to take part in “offence-focused interventions”.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “Protecting the public is our number one priority.”

Barker is the last of three people convicted who is serving their original sentence following the death of the 17-month-old in 2007.

His brother Jason Owen received 5 years or until he was "deemed no longer to be a risk to the public” with a minimum term of 3 years but it was later appealed and changed to a six-year fixed sentence, which he has now completed.

The mother of Peter Connelly, known as Baby P was released from prison in July.

After being rejected for release in 2015, 2017 and 2019, officials ruled in March that she was fit to be released from prison.

Tracey Connelly was arrested when Peter died after suffering over 50 injuries over an 8-month period.

She pleaded guilty to causing or allowing the death of the toddler and was sentenced to a minimum term of 5 years or until she was "deemed no longer to be a risk to the public” and in particular to small children.

She was released in 2013 but was recalled to prison in 2015 for selling naked photos of herself and breaching her licence conditions by 'developing intimate personal relationships' online.

Tracey Connelly

The Parole Board considered her case for a third time in November 2019, following previous reviews in 2015 and 2017, and refused to either release her or move her to an open prison.

Tracey is now subject to licence conditions such as wearing an electronic tag, disclosing all her relationships to authorities, a curfew and monitoring of her Internet use.

Any breach of her release terms could see her back behind bars.

Baby P was found unresponsive in his cot at his home on August 3rd 2007 after an ambulance was called to the home.

The baby was blue and wearing only a nappy. After resuscitation attempts, he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination found that the tragic young boy had swallowed a tooth after being punched in the face.

Other injuries found that he had a broken back and broken ribs as well as mutilated fingertips and missing fingernails.