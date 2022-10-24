Europol renew appeal for help identifying child sex abuse victims as ‘all leads exhausted’
The law enforcement agency said that investigators had “exhausted all leads” as they urged the public to submit anonymous tips that may help them crack a case.
The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, better known as Europol, has reissued an appeal for help identifying victims of child sexual abuse.
The law enforcement agency said that investigators had “exhausted all leads” as they urged the public to submit anonymous tips that may help them crack a case.
It shared a photo of a black t-shirt taken from an “image depicting sexually explicit material involving minors”.
Accompanying the photo were the words: “Help us stop child abuse. Is this t-shirt familiar to you?”
The image is one of 14 items listed on Europol’s Stop Child Abuse – Trace an Object page, which also features a pillowcase, gum boots, and clothing with certain logos that may be recognisable to people who know the victims.
Europol hopes to trace the origin of these objects by location and/or country.
“Once the origin of an object is identified, we will inform the competent law enforcement authority of the involved country to further investigate this lead and hopefully speed up the identification of both the offender and the victim,” it said.
However, anyone with information on the images is urged to not share any personal details - including recognisable pictures and names - on social media or anywhere online to protect victims.
Established in 2017 by Europol, the Stop Child Abuse – Trace An Object initiative has received more than 27,300 tips from the general public (as of July 2021).
Investigators were able to narrow down a country in 115 instances, identify 23 victims of child sexual abuse and remove them from harm, and identify and prosecute five offenders.
