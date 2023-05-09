Europol most wanted criminal ‘Poison’ captured as he celebrates birthday in Colombia

He is being held for drug production and trafficking, and aggravated homicide and illegal possession, as well as the manufacture and acquisition of weapons and explosive substances

A Croatian criminal known as ‘Poison’, who was on Europol’s most wanted list, has been captured in Colombia.

Manuel Vulicone is the alleged leader of an international crime gang that has been involved in drug trafficking, and the purchase, sale and manufacture of weapons and explosives from its base in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 37-year-old native of Zagreb was captured in an operation coordinated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (Dijin) in Colombia alongside the Prosecutor’s Office and the United States Marshals Office in Pereira, the capital of the country’s Risaralda department.

Vulic, also known by the alias of ‘Poison’ was detained following a request from the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime of the Government of the Republic of Croatia (Uskok).

He is being held for drug production and trafficking, and aggravated homicide and illegal possession, as well as the manufacture and acquisition of weapons and explosive substances.

In addition to the manufacture of weapons and explosives, it is claimed that between 2019 and 2022, Vulic also know by the alias ‘Veneno’, was in charge of the organisation and had financed multiple drug shipments camouflaged as food.

He is also said to be responsible for hiring people, supervising the transport route and monitoring the movement of the containers that carried the drugs.

Vulic was celebrating his birthday in a luxurious hotel in Pereira with his family when Dijin agents carried out an arrest operation.

He was found in possession of a Slovakian passport and a Slovenian identification card as well as a driver’s license and a card that accredited him as an agent of the Slovenian Police in the name of another person.

Local media reported that Manuel Vulic was reportedly working in Colombia as a supposed international police officer who had been tasked with conducting investigations by diplomatic missions.

However, it was discovered that he had falsified documents and passports as part of his cover.

Vulic was transported to Bogota, where the Prosecutor’s Office directed authorities to hand him over to Colombian Migration officials.