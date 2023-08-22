Europol busts drugs cartel shipping massive 700kg of cocaine into Canary Islands

The gigantic haul of coke was seized en route to the Canaries, after the crew carried out fake trips to sea.

The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation – Europol – has caught an international drugs cartel trying to smuggle 700kg of cocaine into the Canary Islands on board a Polish-flagged vessel this month.

The Spanish Civil Guard were involved in the dramatic and secret operation on August 5 alongside Italian, Croatian and Serbian authorities as members of the crew hailed from various European countries.

One of the individuals, an Italian national, was linked to the Italian ´Ndrangheta and the other, a Croatian national, was linked to the so-called Balkan Cartel.

Although they had no professional activity, both were enjoying ‘high living standards’ while maintaining the drugs running vessel in excellent condition.

A statement put out from Europol this week said:

“The investigation identified a significant threat; criminal organisations’ increasing ability to collaborate closely and deploy members to different locations for longer periods to enable large-scale drug trafficking.

“The international cooperation of law enforcement authorities across the EU was therefore crucial for intercepting the suspects and halting their criminal activities.

“The investigation, initiated in March 2022, focused on a Polish-flagged vessel with an established temporary base in the Canary Islands, and which was suspected of being used for the transportation of cocaine. Since then, law enforcement authorities monitored their activities.”

The statements goes on to explain how the gang carried out fake trips out to sea to appear like a regular bunch of sea-lovers.

“The suspicious vessel was making irregular trips to demonstrate normality up until 27 July 2023, when the Spanish authorities detected an unusual trip to an isolated point deeper in the Atlantic Ocean.

“The vessel departed from there on 2 August and three days later Spanish authorities raided the ship and uncovered 700 kilograms of cocaine on it.”

The authorities managed to uncover further intelligence regarding the cartel’s operations and ringleaders.

“Meanwhile, officers on the ground in Spain arrested the Croatian suspect and another person, a Serbian national, both suspected of coordinating the drug smuggling operation from the land. During the arrests, the suspects were found in possession of the phones from which they coordinated the criminal activity.

“Europol facilitated the exchange of information and provided continuous analytical support to the investigation. Europol also contributed to the overall case coordination among various agencies and supported the action day remotely,” the statement concludes.