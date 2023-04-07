Episode 266: The FBI's secret files on Frank Sinatra and his ties to the Mafia

Authors Douglas Thompson and Mike Rothmiller chat to Clodagh Meaney

Publicity Photo of Frank Sinatra holding a gun as John Baron in the 1954 film Suddenly. — © Bettmann Archive

Frank Sinatra or Ol' Blue Eyes as he was known was one of the most popular entertainers in the 1940s and 50s. A singer, an actor and a member of the famous Rat Pack, the New Jersey-born bobby soxxer was also moonlighting as an associate of the mafia.

Crime World's Clodagh Meaney talks to Douglas Thompson and Mike Rothmiller about their explosive new book Frank Sinatra and the Mafia Murders.

They tell Crime World about the shocking revelations in the hundreds of pages of files kept by the FBI, the mafia’s influence on Hollywood and how Sinatra’s relationship with the mob was mutually beneficial.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –