Episode 266: The FBI's secret files on Frank Sinatra and his ties to the Mafia
Authors Douglas Thompson and Mike Rothmiller chat to Clodagh Meaney
Frank Sinatra or Ol' Blue Eyes as he was known was one of the most popular entertainers in the 1940s and 50s. A singer, an actor and a member of the famous Rat Pack, the New Jersey-born bobby soxxer was also moonlighting as an associate of the mafia.
Crime World's Clodagh Meaney talks to Douglas Thompson and Mike Rothmiller about their explosive new book Frank Sinatra and the Mafia Murders.
They tell Crime World about the shocking revelations in the hundreds of pages of files kept by the FBI, the mafia’s influence on Hollywood and how Sinatra’s relationship with the mob was mutually beneficial.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
rearrests planned | Further arrests expected in Eddie Hutch murder as probe continues
life sentence | Murderer faces trial over threat to kill prison officer during routine cell search
Minted | Ireland’s nine billionaires and their fortunes revealed
public warned | Gang linked to ex-GAA star are suspects in string of ATM robberies across northern Ireland
jen cramparelli | 2FM star Jennifer Zamparelli hit by five-day stomach bug while on holidays with her family in Spain
Garda probe | Cork pensioner found with serious injuries dies in hospital four weeks after assault
card time | Campaign launched to send Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch birthday cards as he turns 60 in jail
Rock n Rowley | Our Showbiz Editor takes a trip down memory lane to celebrate the Sunday World's 50th birthday
no fun | Dublin TD says use of ‘laughing gas’ has become ‘significant’ problem
dublin derby | Virgin Media to broadcast their first ever LOI match tonight...and it’s the big Dublin derby