Episode 265: Probation and Parole - How criminals are managed in the community after being released from prison

Author and former Director of the Probation and Parole service of Ireland Vivian Geiran joins Nicola Tallant.

Vivian Geiran

Nicola TallantSunday World

He has dedicated his life to working with those in crisis and Vivian Geiran, the former Director of the Probation and Parole service of Ireland, has had to manage the supervision of hundreds of criminals released from jail.

So how do you manage a killer in the community or balance the rights of those who are guilty with those of their victims?

Nicola Tallant is joined by Vivian to chat about his lengthy career, his thoughts on managing offenders and life after crime.

