Episode 264: The sentencing of serial sex offender and former promising jockey Maurice Fitzgerald

Serial sex offender Maurice Fitzgerald was jailed this week after he pleaded guilty to a shocking attack on a woman who he bound and gagged with duct tape and dragged down a city lane way.

The former jockey had taken a train from Cork to Dublin and hunted for a victim in the capital's pubs - carrying a bag containing a change of clothing, condoms and three rolls of the tape which he later used to restrain his victim.

Nicola and Niall Donald are joined by journalist and Crime World researcher Clodagh Meaney, who attended Fitzgerald’s sentence hearing where he was jailed for ten years.

They discuss Fitzgerald’s terrifying history of crimes against women, his predatory actions in the run-up to his latest attack and about the observations of the normal looking 29-year-old.

