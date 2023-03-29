Episode 262: Katie Taylor's homecoming bout and why it could be overshadowed by spectre of Daniel Kinahan
Nicola Tallant is joined by Niall Donald and Eamon Dillon to chat about the recent case developments.
Boxing champion Katie Taylor is building up for a homecoming in Dublin in May in the 3 Arena.
But behind the scenes characters who once surrounded and defended mob boss Daniel Kinahan are lurking.
Boxer trainer Jamie Moore and others who had previous ties to MTK boxing, which Kinahan founded, will be in the ring and ringside for the event.
So has boxing washed itself clean of organised crime or will Taylor’s big night be overshadowed by the exiled Daniel Kinahan?
Nicola Tallant is joined by Niall Donald to discuss.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
