Episode 260: The two faces of INLA enforcer Gerard Mackin
Nicola Tallant is joined by Eamon Dillon to discuss the paramilitary hard man.
New INLA enforcer Gerard Mackin is behind bars cosying up with Kinahan Cartel leaders in Portlaoise Jail as he awaits sentence for money laundering.
The brutal enforcer whose career in terror goes all the way back to his early 20s is a violent figure who once crucified a man with a nail gun. But on his days off he loves nothing than posing for family pictures with his long term partner and child.
So what is behind the two faces of Mackin and what is he likely to do next?
Nicola Tallant chats with journalist Eamon Dillon about the paramilitary hard man who has used the guise of the INLA to work with criminal gangs across the country.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
COLD CASE | Kerry Babies: DNA analysis lead to arrest of couple ‘who are parents of Baby John’
overcrowding crisis | Protesters march on University Hospital Limerick as they demand local A&Es be reopened
BLAZE OUTBREAK | Major fire causes ‘catastrophic damage’ at Wexford furniture premises
TWISTER TRAGEDY | At least 23 dead and four missing after tornado tears through Mississippi
BROTHER CHARGED | Man accused of sister’s murder and attempting to kill niece in Portadown house fire
public disorder | Far right activist Andy Heasman arrested after incident with gardai on St Patrick’s Day
STREET DEALING | Canal bank dealer had €3.4k worth of crack and heroin in Coke can
A fire has broken out at a furniture premises at New Ross, County Wexford
BLOCKBUSTER CASE | Gwyneth Paltrow tells court she feared ski crash could be something ‘perverted’
COURT BEAT | Compo claim against Blizzards bass player over road collision is dismissed