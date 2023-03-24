Episode 259: The capital murder trials of convicted Garda killer Stephen Silver
Nicola Tallant chats with Eoin Reynolds about the trials which convicted Silver for the murder of Garda Horkan.
Killer Stephen Silver will be sentenced to 40 years behind bars when he next appears before the Special Criminal Court where victim impact statements from the family of Garda Colm Horkan are expected to be read.
Silver, who is 46, will not even be eligible to apply for parole for 30 years after he was found guilty of the capitol murder of the Garda who he shot dead in cold blood in Roscommon in June 2020.
Nicola Tallant talks to courts reporter Eoin Reynolds about the two trials that heard details of Silver’s psychiatric history and of the medical evidence that convinced a jury that on the night he murdered innocent Garda Horkan that he was bad and not mad.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
