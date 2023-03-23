Episode 258: The new sanctions on Edin Gacanin and the ongoing global effort to take down the Kinahan cartel
Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the international effort to dismantle a trans-global cartel
Almost a year since the dramatic US sanctions of the Kinahan Organisation and its leadership, Bosnian mob boss Edin Gacanin has now been named alongside the Irish mob as a business partner under the same financial restrictions.
Gacinin, who’s the boss of the feared Tito and Dino Cartel, is originally from Sarajevo but lived most of his life in the Netherlands. His outfit formed part of the so-called European Super Cartel, headed up by Daniel Kinahan.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
So what does it mean and what affect are the sanctions having 12 months on? Will the United Arab Emirates ever hand up Daniel Kinahan, his father Christy Snr and brother Christopher Junior? And why is his right-hand man Sean McGovern still living freely in Dubai despite a warrant issued here for him on murder charges?
Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the international effort to dismantle a trans-global cartel and the progress being made across the world against Ireland’s most-prolific organised crime group.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
inundated | Gardai 'overwhelmed' with complaints against GAA legend accused of taking millions in cancer scam
'horrific attack’ | Man who beat young mum Jasmine McMonagle to death convicted of manslaughter
Dark day | Renters feel ‘abandoned’ as eviction ban deadline approaches, charity says
GOOSED | Man (40s) arrested as Canada Goose and Gucci jackets seized from Dublin house
Fire death | Woman (37) at centre of Portadown murder investigation is named locally
Buying Without Wings | Inside Westlife star Mark Feehily’s stunning Dublin home which he sold for €2.3m
Memory lane | Roy Keane takes Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on tour of his first Cork club
ROD RAGE | Ballyfermot Rod Stewart fan who headbutted security guard at Dublin concert spared jail
Exclusive | Pictured: Alleged abuser charged with trying to murder partner with crossbow
Troubles shooting | British soldier to challenge conviction over killing of Aidan McAnespie at checkpoint