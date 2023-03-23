Episode 258: The new sanctions on Edin Gacanin and the ongoing global effort to take down the Kinahan cartel

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the international effort to dismantle a trans-global cartel

Almost a year since the dramatic US sanctions of the Kinahan Organisation and its leadership, Bosnian mob boss Edin Gacanin has now been named alongside the Irish mob as a business partner under the same financial restrictions.

Gacinin, who’s the boss of the feared Tito and Dino Cartel, is originally from Sarajevo but lived most of his life in the Netherlands. His outfit formed part of the so-called European Super Cartel, headed up by Daniel Kinahan.

So what does it mean and what affect are the sanctions having 12 months on? Will the United Arab Emirates ever hand up Daniel Kinahan, his father Christy Snr and brother Christopher Junior? And why is his right-hand man Sean McGovern still living freely in Dubai despite a warrant issued here for him on murder charges?

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the international effort to dismantle a trans-global cartel

