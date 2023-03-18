CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 257: How mob boss Barry Young was busted by 16,000 WhatsApp messages

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the most-prolific crime boss in the north-east

Mob boss Barry Young pleaded guilty to directing a criminal organisation

Nicola TallantSunday World

MOB boss Barry Young has pleaded guilty to directing a criminal organisation - a charge which can carry up to life imprisonment.

A massive 16,000 text messages taken from WhatsApp were among key evidence against him, which will be heard during sentencing.

But while the 37-year-old Sligo gangster is undoubtedly facing a jail term, is he really just a shrewd businessman who knows that doing porridge is part of the game?

Nicola Tallantchats with Niall Donald about the most-prolific crime boss in the north-east who has carefully built an extensive drug operation on a mixture of cunning and good fortune, but whose luck has finally run out.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

