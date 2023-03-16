Episode 256: Douglas Glynn - the mystery man who managed the Kinahan Cartel

Nicola Tallant on the previously unknown Glynn and his role as the Kinahans' logistic man in Ireland

Douglas Glynn was the logistics man for the Kinahan Cartel

THE Kinahan Organised Crime Group were dealt another blow last week when a court heard that a breakthrough in encryption-cracking technology had led gardai to the gang's top commander in Dublin and his drugs and weapons storehouse.

Douglas Glynn, already serving a six-and-a-half year sentence for his role in a plot to kill, pleaded guilty to ammunition and drug charges after the garda search of a lock-up he was operating at the height of the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Messages uncovered on an unidentified encrypted phone were cited in court, as read by officers involved in the investigation of serious organised crime.

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald about the previously unknown Glynn and his role as the Kinahans' logistic man in Ireland.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

