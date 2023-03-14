Episode 255: The scandals, scams and secret life of killer attorney Alex Murdaugh
Nicola Tallant on the raft of investigations that are set to swamp the well-known legal heir
SHAMED attorney Alex Murdaugh is beginning two life sentences in the US after being found guilty of the murders of his wife Maggie and his son Paul.
But while preparing to appeal the verdict, he's also facing an avalanche of further investigations into fraud, deceit and two suspicious deaths.
The wealthy heir to a legal dynasty in South Carolina denied the murders, but State prosecutors say he killed his family to deflect from a massive financial probe into millions of dollars in missing money, compensation awards and insurance scams..
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
The opiate-addicted Murdaugh insisted that he was visiting his mother when his wife and son were brutally killed at the family hunting lodge in 2021, but a phone and a social media video placed him at the scene of the crime.
After a sensational trial, he now faces trial by media, as a collection of alleged victims of sexual assaults, financial impropriety and violent attacks line up to tell their stories.
Nicola Tallant chats with crime journalist Brad Hunter about the fall of Alex Murdaugh and the scandals that are beginning to emerge in the wake of his murder conviction
