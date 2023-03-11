Episode 254: Cornelius Price and the flashy funeral rituals of gangland’s hard-men

Nicola Tallant on the underworld burial tradition that glorifies criminals and their ill-gotten gains

THE funeral of gangland hard-man Cornelius Price took place in the UK this week, complete with three Lamborghinis to lead the cortège, floral tributes of guns, chainsaws and one curious front page of the Sunday World.

Beloved by his family, ‘Nailyboy’ - who is suspected of being involved in at least four murders, kidnaps and the brutal torture of members his own mob - Price was laid to rest in the style of a true mafia boss.

So, what was the point of his extravagant funeral and others like it where limousines, outriders and pipers lead mourners and dead gangsters are buried in gold caskets surrounded by memories of their ill-gotten gains?

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald and Eamon Dillon about the showy gangster funerals that are fast becoming the norm, about the burial chambers fitted with Wi-Fi and the air-conditioned tombs for the fallen hard-men of the underworld.

