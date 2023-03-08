Episode 253: The life and crimes of mob boss Christy Keane
His nephew appeared in court this week charged with possession of cocaine and cash
A 30- year-old nephew of gang boss Christy Keane tried to convince a court that €580 worth of cocaine and €1300 in cash along with two mobile phones was for his own use at a family wedding in plush Bunratty Castle in Limerick.
But David Keane’s claims fell on deaf ears and he was convicted and sentenced to community service by Judge Mary Larkin who said she was absolutely satisfied that the cocaine was to sell.
Keane whose father Pa, was a brother of Christy and Kieran Keane, is a sulky race enthusiast and has been photographed mixing with known members of his uncle’s mob.
Nicola is speaking with Eamon Dillon about Christy Keane’s reclusive lifestyle, his survival despite years of feuds and numerous attempts on his life, and his mob’s love of the underground horse races which attract a who’s who of the criminal underworld.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
SNEACHTA SHOCK | ‘Up to 10cm of snow expected in places’ with threat of school closures
Mary Lou Who? | Stephen Donnelly claims Irish public are ‘worried about Sinn Féin-led Government’
'enquiries' | Footballer Kyle Walker under investigation over alleged indecent exposure incident
RIP | Motorcyclist (20s) dies in crash with a van in Collon, Co Louth
Deadly Cut | Victoria Smurfit announces engagement by showing off €65k diamond ring
PREDATOR PUNCH-UP | Paedo's street brawl caught on camera as tensions rise over creep’s return to estate
Una-conditional | Una Healy shares ‘unconditional love’ for new beau after ending David Haye ‘throuple’
asylum tweet | Gary Lineker refuses to back down as calls grow for BBC to axe him
'Power through' | Kerry Katona says women who take leave for period pains should just ‘crack on’
Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien TD defends the government's lifting of the eviction ban