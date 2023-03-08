Episode 253: The life and crimes of mob boss Christy Keane

His nephew appeared in court this week charged with possession of cocaine and cash

A 30- year-old nephew of gang boss Christy Keane tried to convince a court that €580 worth of cocaine and €1300 in cash along with two mobile phones was for his own use at a family wedding in plush Bunratty Castle in Limerick.

But David Keane’s claims fell on deaf ears and he was convicted and sentenced to community service by Judge Mary Larkin who said she was absolutely satisfied that the cocaine was to sell.

Keane whose father Pa, was a brother of Christy and Kieran Keane, is a sulky race enthusiast and has been photographed mixing with known members of his uncle’s mob.

Nicola is speaking with Eamon Dillon about Christy Keane’s reclusive lifestyle, his survival despite years of feuds and numerous attempts on his life, and his mob’s love of the underground horse races which attract a who’s who of the criminal underworld.

