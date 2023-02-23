Episode 246: Conor McGregor and the childhood friendships with Irish gangland figures

Nicola Tallant talks to Niall Donald about ‘The Notorious’ and his family ties to Graham ‘the Wig’ Whelan

Graham 'the Wig' Whelan has been welcomed into the McGregor family

He was the shadowy Cartel lieutenant who was rumoured to be out to get UFC star Conor McGregor after a pub brawl at the height of the Kinahan and Hutch feud.

But convicted drug dealer Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan was this week welcomed into McGregor’s pub and into his family when he was introduced as the new partner of the sports star’s sister Aoife.

Nicola Tallant talks to Niall Donald about Conor McGregor and the mob and the childhood friendships which link the world famous fighter with some of the most prominent gangland figures in Ireland.

