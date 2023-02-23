Episode 246: Conor McGregor and the childhood friendships with Irish gangland figures
Nicola Tallant talks to Niall Donald about ‘The Notorious’ and his family ties to Graham ‘the Wig’ Whelan
He was the shadowy Cartel lieutenant who was rumoured to be out to get UFC star Conor McGregor after a pub brawl at the height of the Kinahan and Hutch feud.
But convicted drug dealer Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan was this week welcomed into McGregor’s pub and into his family when he was introduced as the new partner of the sports star’s sister Aoife.
Nicola Tallant talks to Niall Donald about Conor McGregor and the mob and the childhood friendships which link the world famous fighter with some of the most prominent gangland figures in Ireland.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
Questioned | Fourth man arrested over attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell in Omagh
Forty Foot | Paul Mescal and Emily Watson on red carpet in Dublin as actress reveals passion for sea swimming in Ireland
BOX Clever? | Key questions ahead of YouTuber Jake Paul’s fight with Tommy Fury – is it good for boxing?
MOB BULLETS | Revealed: Face of Dublin man who admitted having hundreds of rounds of ammunition for gang
Chronic Illness | Fans thank ‘inspirational’ Dominique Nugent for sharing autoimmune disease diagnosis
Oil be there | ‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy proud to be named guest of honour for St Patrick’s Day Parade
Tracked Down | Father accused of ‘stalking’ daughter denies using leaked Bank of Ireland data to find his girl
Irish support | Leo Varadkar says Ukraine will prevail on invasion anniversary as ‘right is on their side’
Power FM | Roz Purcell and 2FM’s Emma Power lined up to replace Dave Fanning on weekend RTÉ radio slot
Operation Tara | Polish cleaner appears in court charged with having nearly half a million worth of drugs