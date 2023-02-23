CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 245: The life and brutal crimes of gang boss Cornelius Price

Bloodthirsty thug was suspected of murdering a young man and his pregnant girlfriend and cremating their bodies

Feared gang boss Cornelius Price died in a Welsh hospital

Nicola TallantSunday World

HE was a terrifying gangland mob boss who ran his empire from a gated compound in County Meath, where he is alleged to have held slaves and forced them to do his bidding.

Amongst a litany of terrible crimes, he is suspected of murdering a young man and his pregnant girlfriend, cremating their bodies and then directing a campaign of intimidation on their grieving families.

When he made a smug 'selfie' video to celebrate the gruesome killing of gangland hardman Robbie Lawlor, Price almost claimed the credit for the murder.

But the tables would turn on the 41-year-old thug, and this week he died in a Welsh hospital after suffering a catastrophic brain illness.

Nicola Tallant talks with Niall Donald about the claims that Price became a born-again Christian before he died, about denials from the model Katie Price that they were related and about the hell-raising career of one of Ireland’s most feared killers.

