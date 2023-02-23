Episode 244: How British mobster Robert Dawes became a pied piper for a generation of Dubai-based criminals
The Gangland boss who became known as the pathfinder for a generation of criminals, including the Kinahan Cartel
BRITISH drug baron Robert Dawes became known as the pathfinder for a generation of criminals, including the Kinahan Cartel, when he was one of the first to make Dubai his home and the headquarters of his trans-global empire.
Ancient money transfer systems, a blind eye to suitcases of cash and easily attained residential permits all added to the attraction of the United Arab Emirates for Dawes and the countless other drug dealers that followed him to the Gulf paradise
But the 55-year-old has found that not everything is fool-proof and that the past can have a sneaky way of creeping up on you.
Nicola Tallant chats with journalist and author Carl Fellstrom about the incredible story of Dawes, who is now standing trial in a French court along with his lawyers, who say he tricked them into producing a false document to a drugs trial.
Jailed for 22 years for cocaine smuggling, he now faces further imprisonment in France while authorities in the Netherlands are now lining up to try him for murder.
