CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 243: The return of the Dundons and the secret property portfolio of Kinahan mobster Ross Browning

Nicola Tallant chats with Niall Donald and Eamon Dillon about the notorious crime brothers and Kinahan Cartel associate

Ross Browning is believed to be a key member of the Kinahan Cartel

Nicola TallantSunday World

RAIDS on the homes of notorious crime brothers, the discovery of a cocaine mixing factory and the seizure of a home and equestrian facility owned by a Cartel odd bod - welcome to Crime World.

Today Nicola Tallant is chatting with Niall Donald and Eamon Dillon about the Dundon brothers' comeback, Ross Browning's property portfolio and the far-right celebrity hanging out with a convicted criminal.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –

Read more


Today's Headlines

More World Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos