Episode 241: When victims of crime come face to face with their offenders

Nicola Tallant ask Dr Ian Marder about the benefits of mediation talks

VICTIMS of crime can often feel forgotten in the process of justice, but what benefits are there to bring them together with an offender?

Nicola Tallant talks with Dr Ian Marder from Maynooth University about restorative justice and it’s meaning for the victims of crime.

