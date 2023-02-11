Episode 239: How the cocaine boom means crime gangs now pose as big a threat in the EU as terrorism
And as criminals including Irish Godfather George 'the Penguin' Mitchell are left reeling after another major encrypted phone hack it seems like police are fighting fire with fire
Organised crime is now posing as big a threat to countries in the EU as terrorism a commissioner warned this week.
And as criminals including Irish Godfather George 'the Penguin' Mitchell are left reeling after another major encrypted phone hack it seems like police are fighting fire with fire as the battle against the mobs heats up.
This week on Crime World’s weekend show I’m joined by my colleague Niall Donald and journalist Carl Fellstrom to discuss the cartels' intent on turning Europe into a Wild West.
