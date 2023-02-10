CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 238: How George 'the Penguin' Mitchell's encrypted phone network was smashed by European cops

But has a phone been the undoing of George ‘The Penguin’ MItchell, or will he waddle away from the clutches of law enforcement yet again?

Herman Xennt and George Mitchell in Germany

Sunday World investigations editor Nicola Tallant

Nicola TallantSunday World

He is Ireland’s most wily Godfather of Crime - a criminal so slippery he has managed to evade the law for decades while rising to the very top of Europe’s underworld.

But has a phone been the undoing of George ‘The Penguin’ MItchell, or will he waddle away from the clutches of law enforcement yet again?

This week I’m talking to Niall Donald about the massive police hack of the 'Exclu' encrypted network closely linked with Mitchell, about the underground bunker where it was developed and about the possible fallout of the hack for the world's largest criminal organisations.

This is crime world a podcast from SundayWorld.com

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –

Read more


Today's Headlines

More World Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos