Episode 238: How George 'the Penguin' Mitchell's encrypted phone network was smashed by European cops
But has a phone been the undoing of George ‘The Penguin’ MItchell, or will he waddle away from the clutches of law enforcement yet again?
He is Ireland’s most wily Godfather of Crime - a criminal so slippery he has managed to evade the law for decades while rising to the very top of Europe’s underworld.
This week I’m talking to Niall Donald about the massive police hack of the 'Exclu' encrypted network closely linked with Mitchell, about the underground bunker where it was developed and about the possible fallout of the hack for the world's largest criminal organisations.
This is crime world a podcast from SundayWorld.com
