Episode 237: Kinahan cartel money man Brian Mahony's rise and fall at the hands of Criminal Assets Bureau
After climbing the career ladder in the mob, Mahony has now given up his assets without a fight
He’s the Kinahan fixer who decked out his house with Plasma screens and bullet-resistant glass, but now Brian Mahony has gone and the keys of his palace are with the Criminal Assets Bureau.
After climbing the career ladder in the mob, Mahony has now given up his assets without a fight and a community will soon see a for sale sign outside what was once the best-kept house in the neighbourhood.
Today I’m talking with journalist Eamon Dillon about the low-key fixer who tried to stay under the radar as he washed drug money but who came a cropper as he feathered his nest and lived the high life in organised crime.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
Allegations | Married Co Down man (38) charged with paying teenage schoolgirl for sex
new figures | Ryan Tubridy among biggest losers as RTÉ Radio One suffers drop in listenership across board
Baby Joy | RTÉ’s Bláthnaid Treacy ‘grateful’ to be pregnant with first child
Hope for survivors fading as death toll in Turkey and Syria quake nears 12,000
BAIL REFUSED | Teen allegedly ‘rugby-tackled’ ex to the ground before attempting to stab her in the eye
'kindred spirits' | Waterford man’s daughter (4) who survived cancer battle is star at US State of the Union Address
Tell Me Maur | Maura Higgins fuels romance rumours as she cosies up to younger man on holidays
Coke bust | Man arrested after gardai seize cocaine and cannabis herb worth €163k in Dublin raid
Kim's young wan | North Korea’s Kim Jong Un lining up schoolgirl daughter to be his successor
'unusual case' | Iraqi sisters who made false statements to get €10k in Direct Provision payments avoid jail