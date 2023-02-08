Episode 237: Kinahan cartel money man Brian Mahony's rise and fall at the hands of Criminal Assets Bureau

After climbing the career ladder in the mob, Mahony has now given up his assets without a fight

He’s the Kinahan fixer who decked out his house with Plasma screens and bullet-resistant glass, but now Brian Mahony has gone and the keys of his palace are with the Criminal Assets Bureau.

After climbing the career ladder in the mob, Mahony has now given up his assets without a fight and a community will soon see a for sale sign outside what was once the best-kept house in the neighbourhood.

Today I’m talking with journalist Eamon Dillon about the low-key fixer who tried to stay under the radar as he washed drug money but who came a cropper as he feathered his nest and lived the high life in organised crime.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –