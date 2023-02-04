Episode 234: The Irish mob who became Canada's cocaine kings

Niall Donald and Eamon Dillon on the rise and fall of the notorious West End Gang of Montreal

THEY are the crime gang who took control of Canada's lucrative cocaine trade while proudly displaying their Irish roots.

The West End mob began their life as a prolific bank heist crew who traded on their status as outsiders in French speaking Montreal.

But, when they struck a deal with Colombia's Cali Cartel the Irish mob became Canada's kings of coke.

Niall Donald chats with Toronto Sun journalist Brad Hunter and Sunday World's Eamon Dillon about the rise and fall of The West End Gang.

