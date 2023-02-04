CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 234: The Irish mob who became Canada's cocaine kings

Niall Donald and Eamon Dillon on the rise and fall of the notorious West End Gang of Montreal

Sunday World investigations editor Nicola Tallant

Nicola TallantSunday World

THEY are the crime gang who took control of Canada's lucrative cocaine trade while proudly displaying their Irish roots.

The West End mob began their life as a prolific bank heist crew who traded on their status as outsiders in French speaking Montreal.

But, when they struck a deal with Colombia's Cali Cartel the Irish mob became Canada's kings of coke.

Niall Donald chats with Toronto Sun journalist Brad Hunter and Sunday World's Eamon Dillon about the rise and fall of The West End Gang.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –

Read more


Today's Headlines

More World Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos