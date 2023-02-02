Episode 233: Robbie Lawlor and the cross-Border vigilante murder mob

Nicola Tallant chats with Belfast Telegraph crime correspondent Allison Morris about the changing face of gangland,

Notorious hitman Robbie Lawlor was gunned down on the streets of Belfast

THE murder of Robbie Lawlor in a Belfast housing estate continues to be the subject of a major police inquiry, with the PSNI and prosecutors insisting they have no interest in a suspected Dundon hit team named and identified during a recent bail hearing.

The circumstances surrounding the 2020 assassination of the notorious Dublin drug dealer marks an extraordinary merging of North and South criminals who once would have remained in their own territories on either side of the Border.

