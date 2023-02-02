Episode 233: Robbie Lawlor and the cross-Border vigilante murder mob
Nicola Tallant chats with Belfast Telegraph crime correspondent Allison Morris about the changing face of gangland,
THE murder of Robbie Lawlor in a Belfast housing estate continues to be the subject of a major police inquiry, with the PSNI and prosecutors insisting they have no interest in a suspected Dundon hit team named and identified during a recent bail hearing.
The circumstances surrounding the 2020 assassination of the notorious Dublin drug dealer marks an extraordinary merging of North and South criminals who once would have remained in their own territories on either side of the Border.
Nicola Tallant chats with Belfast Telegraph crime correspondent Allison Morris about the changing face of gangland, about a double-cross of epic proportions and the peculiar actions of the PSNI and Gardai in the days after the murder that suggest the two forces have issues in co-operation and the criminals do not.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
creep sent down | Panto star (31) who sexually assaulted sleeping man at party is jailed for three years
'Surreal' | Kerry Condon and Colin Farrell watched Oscar nominations together ‘in pyjamas’
jailed | Shocking video shows ‘Irishman’ reversing into police officer in London
'out of control' | Dublin school teacher who built up €40k gambling debt avoids jail for defrauding SNAs
Guilty plea | Killer rapist Ian Horgan admits vicious hammer attack on man and his mother
Gla-maur-ous | Maura Higgins shocks celeb pals with ‘incredible’ new sultry snaps
Statement | Natalie McNally: Family ask for privacy to grieve after six-week ‘quest for justice’
'complicit in crime' | Jonathan Dowdall has sentence appeal delayed until after Gerry Hutch verdict
shamed officer | Drug dealing ex-garda John ‘Spud’ Murphy arrested in prison in Hutch gang probe
'vigilante activity' | Fears drug feud could escalate after ‘hit list’ of 60 alleged gang members posted online